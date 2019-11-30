All the latest transfer news from around the web.

Portsmouth, Doncaster Rovers and Sunderland look to finalise deals as Manchester United and Manchester City to battle for Rochdale starlet - League One and Two gossip

The January transfer window is fast approaching, with a host of League One and Two clubs eyeing deals.

Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest transfer gossip.

Phil Parkinson is set to bolster his coaching staff with former Middlesbrough and Bolton Wanderers defender Andrew Taylor. (Shields Gazette)

1. Parkinson eyes new staff

Ex-Sunderland striker target Lawrence Shankland is not for sale in January - despite heavy interest in his services. (Sunderland Echo)

2. Striker not going anywhere

Oxford United have made a substantial bid for full-back Chris Cadden. (Oxford Mail)

3. Oxford target full-back

Manchester United are set to battle rivals Manchester City for the signing of Rochdale starlet Luke Matheson. (Daily Star)

4. Rochdale prospect attracting attention

