Portsmouth, Doncaster Rovers and Sunderland look to finalise deals as Manchester United and Manchester City to battle for Rochdale starlet - League One and Two gossip The January transfer window is fast approaching, with a host of League One and Two clubs eyeing deals. 1. Parkinson eyes new staff Phil Parkinson is set to bolster his coaching staff with former Middlesbrough and Bolton Wanderers defender Andrew Taylor. (Shields Gazette) 2. Striker not going anywhere Ex-Sunderland striker target Lawrence Shankland is not for sale in January - despite heavy interest in his services. (Sunderland Echo) 3. Oxford target full-back Oxford United have made a substantial bid for full-back Chris Cadden. (Oxford Mail) 4. Rochdale prospect attracting attention Manchester United are set to battle rivals Manchester City for the signing of Rochdale starlet Luke Matheson. (Daily Star)