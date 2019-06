Have your say

Pompey have been drawn against Birmingham City in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Kenny Jackett’s side will host the Championship outfit the week commencing August 12.

The Blues are bidding to reach the second stage of the competition for the first time under Jackett.

Pompey suffered an extra-time loss to Cardiff in 2017, before crashing out to AFC Wimbledon last season.

Pep Clotet is currently caretaker head coach at St Andrew’s following the recent departure of Garry Monk.