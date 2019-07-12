Have your say

Pompey have been drawn against reigning-champions the Hawks in the second round of the Hampshire Senior Cup.

The Blues’ reserves will travel to Westleigh Park in the county competition the week commencing September 16.

They’ve been given a bye in the opening stage.

It’s a tricky draw for Pompey, with the Hawks clinching the silverware for the past two seasons.

They delivered a 2-1 success over Basingstoke Town in the final in April shortly after manager Lee Bradbury had departed by mutual consent.

The Blues also go to Westleigh Park for a pre-season friendly tomorrow (3pm).

Pompey disappointed in their return competing in the Hampshire Senior Cup last term.

A side made up fully of academy players fell to a 2-1 defeat against Wessex League premier division side Andover New Street.