Portsmouth dressing room's response to being content with a season of transition

Louis Thompson is adamant the Pompey dressing room isn't happy to settle or mediocrity this season

And the midfielder is adamant the Blues dressing room is not short on the quality needed to make an impact in League One this season.

With Danny Cowley’s side sat 14th in the table after a poor start to the season, many fans have resigned themselves to a term of little consequence.

Thompson made it clear that’s not a view echoed in the Pompey dressing room.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: ‘I don’t think there’s anyone in our dressing room who would settle for mid-table.

‘We need to keep chasing that performance, we need to get towards that perfect performance.

‘I think from that, the outcomes will arrive for us.

‘The process has to be drilled in to us, and from there the results will come.’

Thompson has been at clubs which has seen success since making the breakthrough at Swindon Town, and then moving on to Norwich City.

The 26-year-old sees the ability in the Pompey squad as comparable to the talent he worked with, when success was previously achieved in his career.He added: ‘I’ve been involved in a couple of promotions and I understand what it takes.

‘I know we’re not a million miles from that. I really believe it will come.

‘The squad has quality. There’s no doubt about that in my mind. The midfield is stacked for this level, in my opinion.

‘When I think back to Norwich and the days I was there, there was a big turnover and we finished 14th (before winning the Championship title the following season).

‘That wouldn’t be acceptable here, so we need to be speeding up the process of learning. Once we do that I think the results will come.’

Designed with Pompey fans in mind