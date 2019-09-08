Have your say

JOE HANCOTT and Brad Lethbridge are both out on loan enhancing their development.

The duo extended their stay with Pompey Academy earlier this summer after signing third-year scholarships along with Leon Maloney.

Maloney’s been around Kenny Jackett's first-team set-up – featuring on the bench at QPR and Blackpool before catching the eye on full debut against Crawley on Tuesday night.

Hancott was an unused substitute for the 1-0 EFL victory after being recalled from Basingstoke Town.

The Isle of Wight left-back is working under former Pompey midfielder Martin Kuhl, who’s in charge of the Dragons.

Lethbridge, meanwhile, has returned to Bognor after recovering from a thigh setback and netted in the Rocks’ 3-0 FA Cup victory against Sittingbourne yesterday.

Pompey academy chief Mark Kelly said: ‘Brad’s just starting to get some minutes. He had a bit of a thigh injury which held him back for a few weeks.

‘We’ve had to work him through that because he had a bit of a breakdown with his thigh.

‘But he’s rolling again at Bognor and it is good for him.

‘Joe has played a few times for Basingstoke under Martin Kuhl – a former player who people know.

‘They didn’t have a game yesterday but he’s in the process there and both are getting exposure.’

Hancott and Lethbridge are both out on youth loans, meaning they can be recalled by Pompey at any point.

They’re able to represent the reserves when required and could feature against the Hawks in the Hampshire Senior Cup second round next Wednesday.