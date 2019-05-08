Portsmouth duo help Bognor lift silverware at Brighton & Hove Albion’s Amex Stadium

Leon Maloney. Picture: Joe Pepler
Bradley Lethbridge and Leon Maloney helped Bognor lift the Sussex Senior Cup for the first time in 32 years.  

The Pompey youngsters both featured in the Rocks’ 2-1 extra-time victory against Burgess Hill at Brighton’s Amex Stadium last night. 

Lethbridge started for Jack Pearce’s side, while Maloney came on as a substitute. 

And both played their part in Doug Tuck’s winner on the stroke of the interval in extra-time.

Maloney broke for Bognor and picked out Lethbridge. He then slid in a pass through to Tuck who finished neatly.

The Blues duo were recently offered third-year scholarships at Fratton Park along with Joe Hancott last month. 

All three have represented Kenny Jackett’s side in the Checkatrade Trophy.