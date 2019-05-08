Portsmouth duo help Bognor lift silverware at Brighton & Hove Albion’s Amex Stadium

Have your say

Bradley Lethbridge and Leon Maloney helped Bognor lift the Sussex Senior Cup for the first time in 32 years.

The Pompey youngsters both featured in the Rocks’ 2-1 extra-time victory against Burgess Hill at Brighton’s Amex Stadium last night.

Lethbridge started for Jack Pearce’s side, while Maloney came on as a substitute.

And both played their part in Doug Tuck’s winner on the stroke of the interval in extra-time.

Maloney broke for Bognor and picked out Lethbridge. He then slid in a pass through to Tuck who finished neatly.

The Blues duo were recently offered third-year scholarships at Fratton Park along with Joe Hancott last month.

All three have represented Kenny Jackett’s side in the Checkatrade Trophy.