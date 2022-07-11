Danny Cowley had the man who joined Everton from Lokomotiv Moscow for £13.5m in 2016 lined up to come in on trial this week.

But that move has fallen through, as the Blues return to their Roko base after their week-long training camp in Spain.

Niasse spent time at League One rivals Burton Albion last time and scored three goals in 12 appearances for the Brewers, with five of those outings coming as a substitute.

The 32-year-old spent over two years without making a competitive appearance, when leaving Everton and then picking up an injury after signing for Huddersfield.

That led to him training with 10th-tier side West Didsbury in a tough period for the former Senegal international.

Pompey faced Qatar SC on Saturday in Spain without a striker on their books, with no experienced option at the club and third-year scholar Dan Gifford picking up an injury.

A triallist was on the scoresheet at the Pinatar Arena, and spent last week training with Cowley’s side.

Joe Pigott has emerged as a serious contender to arrive this summer, with a loan move with a view to a permanent deal being touted.

Cowley is a fan of Accrington’s Colby Bishop, but it remains to be seen if the Blues can compete with MK Dons in the chase for the 25-year-old - with their rivals flush from a number of high-value player sales.

A move for Cardiff City’s James Collins was mooted, but it appears Derby County are in the box seat to land the Republic of Ireland international.