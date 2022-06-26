Veteran midfielder Prince Boateng has penned a fresh 12-month deal with Hertha Berlin.

It extends his stay at the club where his career began, having returned last summer following a pathway which took him to Spurs, AC Milan, Barcelona and Fiorentina.

There was also Pompey, of course, where he netted alongside Frederic Piquionne in their 2-0 FA Cup semi-final success over Harry Redknapp’s Spurs in April 2010.

Boateng subsequently started in the Wembley final against Chelsea, where he saw his penalty saved by Petr Cech in the 54th minute with the scoreline goalless.

Just four minutes later, Didier Drogba grabbed the only goal of the game for Carlo Ancelotti’s side to claim the trophy.

In total, he made 27 appearances and netted five times during the 2009-10 season, which would prove to be the Blues’ last in the Premier League following relegation at its end.

After a successful 2010 World Cup finals for Ghana, Boateng joined Genoa in August 2010, before instantly loaned out to AC Milan.

Prince Boateng celebrates scoring from the penalty spot in Pompey's 2-0 FA Cup semi-final triumph over Spurs at Wembley in April 2010. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire

He later won Serie A with AC Milan and La Liga with Barcelona, although totalled just 15 international appearances and two goals for his country.

Indeed, in a somewhat nomadic career, he has totalled 14 clubs and five countries – and will be aged 36 when his latest deal with Hertha Berlin expires.

In a video announcing his contract, Boateng was filmed working in a kebab van and pledged to buy 2,023 doner kebabs for fans before their opening game of the 2022-23 campaign against Eintracht Frankfurt.

He told Hertha Berlin’s official website: ‘Hertha family, this is for you. I am still hungry, and I will give you 2,023 doners for free.

Boateng, which featured 27 times for Pompey, has just extended his Hertha Berlin deal - and promised 2,023 doner kebabs to supporters to mark the occasion. Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images

‘I have always said, and shown on and off the pitch, how important this club is for me.

‘I feel good, I am still hungry and I want to continue playing for them.’

Boateng made 21 appearances last season for Hertha, although failed to register a goal or an assist as they finished third from bottom in the 18-team Bundesliga.

He featured in the second leg of their relegation play-off against Hamburg, which they won 2-1 on aggregate to remain in the German top flight.

