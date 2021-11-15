The striker, who is best remembered for firing Pompey to the FA Cup final by dumping Harry Redknap’s Spurs out of the competition in 2010, has joined the Toffees’ women’s set-up.Piquionne has been named Frenchman Jean-Luc Vasseur’s assistant at the Women’s Super League outfit.Vasseur arrived at the club last month, after guiding Lyon to Champions League success in 2020.Everton are currently three places off the bottom of the WSL, with the new set-up tasked with improving their fortunes this term.Piquionne is pleased to join a club in a fast-developing league, as the women’s game develops its profile.And the 42-year-old believes the new management team have the qualities to squeeze success out of the squad.Piquionne told Everton’s official site: ‘I’m very proud and excited to begin my work with this club.‘To be back in England with a big club like Everton, it’s exciting to be part of.