Marcus Harness scored Pompey's winner against Harrow in the first round

And tonight we’ll find out exactly who they will face when the draw for the next stage of the competition takes place.

But who’s left, when exactly will the draw take place and how can we watch it?

Well, let us provide you with the answers…

So when is the draw?

The draw will take place tonight after the first round’s last remaining fixture between Dagenham & Redbridge and Salford City.

The game at Victoria Road kicks off at 7.45pm, so expect the second-round draw at around 9.30pm tonight.

How can we watch it?

The Dagenham v Salford game is being broadcast live on ITV 4.

Sky and Virgin customers can access it via channel numbers 120 and 118, while those with Freeview can find the game on channel 25.

When do second-round games take place?

Second-round ties will be played between Friday, December 3, and Monday, December 6.

When Pompey’s fixtures for the season were released in the summer, no League One game was scheduled for that weekend – so no match needs to be rearranged to accommodate their participation in the second round.

However, if they progress to the third round, their league game against Wigan at Fratton Park on January 8 will need to be moved to an alternative date.

Of the 40 first-round games scheduled for this weekend, 32 were played on the Saturday, with the rest being contested on Friday (1), Sunday (6) and tonight (1) for TV purposes

Pompey will not know until a later date if their game will be chosen for live TV coverage.

What’s the prize money for winning a second-round fixture?Pompey will receive £34,000 in prize money from the FA if they book a place in the third round.

The Blues can add to that if they are chosen for a live broadcast match – or even, like on Saturday, if their game is chosen for an overseas audience.

The Fratton Park outfit received £5,000 at the weekend for that purpose – that’s on top of the £22,629 they earned from beating Harrow.

What’s Pompey’s number and who else is left in the draw before the Championship and Premier League sides enter the Cup in round three?

Danny Cowley’s side will be ball number 10 tonight.

They’ll be joined in the draw by: