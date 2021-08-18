Portsmouth face lengthy stint away from Fratton Park as Sky-televised clash with Plymouth Argyle falls foul of international call-ups

Pompey’s home clash with Plymouth on September 6 has been postponed.

By Jordan Cross
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 5:40 pm
Updated Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 5:48 pm
Michael Jacobs in action against Plymouth last season

The Pilgrims have called off the fixture after having three players selected for international duty.

Pompey are also likely to see players called-up with Gavin Bazunu, Marcus Harness and Ronan Curtis in Republic of Ireland contention, while Joe Morrell is likely to be involved with Wales.

It means the Blues now face a month until their next home fixture against Cambridge United on September 18.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A new date for the match - earmarked for Sky Sports coverage - will be announced in due course.

Tickets bought for the fixture are valid for the rescheduled date.

PortsmouthSkyFratton Park