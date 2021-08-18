Portsmouth face lengthy stint away from Fratton Park as Sky-televised clash with Plymouth Argyle falls foul of international call-ups
Pompey’s home clash with Plymouth on September 6 has been postponed.
The Pilgrims have called off the fixture after having three players selected for international duty.
Pompey are also likely to see players called-up with Gavin Bazunu, Marcus Harness and Ronan Curtis in Republic of Ireland contention, while Joe Morrell is likely to be involved with Wales.
It means the Blues now face a month until their next home fixture against Cambridge United on September 18.
A new date for the match - earmarked for Sky Sports coverage - will be announced in due course.
Tickets bought for the fixture are valid for the rescheduled date.