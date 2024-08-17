Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer talk from across the Championship.

Portsmouth remain keen to add to their squad over the final fortnight of the summer transfer window - but will have to show patience as they look to complete their latest deal.

Following last season’s League One title win, Pompey have been active in the transfer market as they prepared for their long-awaited return to the Championship. In total, John Mousinho has completed nine new signings after adding the likes of Danish striker Elias Sorensen, Newcastle United veteran Matt Ritchie and QPR midfielder Andre Dozzell to his squad during the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A goalkeeper is believed to be next on the agenda as the Pompey boss looks to provide competition for Will Norris and another of his summer signings, Jordan Archer. Reports in Austria have suggested Blau-Weiss Linz stopper Nichalos Schmid is his top target and as reported by new outlet OON on Friday, ‘final negotiations’ over a deal are taking place. However, another Austrian news outlet, Krone, have claimed Pompey may need to wait to secure Schmid as his current club need to sign a replacement before authorising his departure. Encouragingly for Pompey, the report also reveals Blau-Weiss are working hard to bring in a new goalkeeper and have two possible signings on their radar.

Leeds United star close to Premier League switch

Leeds United are close to losing another key player after Brighton and Hove Albion triggered a reported £40m release clause in Georginio Rutter’s contract.

The Whites have already lost the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray this summer as they deal with the financial impact of missing out on an immediate return to the Premier League last season. There was little Leeds could do to prevent Rutter departing as he edges closer to becoming the latest signing in what has been an impressive summer of recruitment for the Seagulls. Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has now claimed Rutter has agreed and put pen-to-paper on a ‘long-term contract’ at the Amex Stadium and will officially finalise his move to Brighton soon.

Georginio Rutter's Leeds United days appear to be over. Image: Gary Oakley/Getty Images

He posted on X (formerly Twitter): “DONE DEAL Georginio Rutter has successfully passed his medical with Brighton. Long-term contract signed. All done. Announcement soon. Transfer fee in total (release clause + all possible bonus payments included): €50m!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton have already spent over £100m this summer after adding the likes of Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh, Feyenoord midfielder Mats Wieffer and Mainz youngster Brajan Gruda to Fabian Hurzeler’s squad as he prepares for his first season in charge of the Seagulls.