Portsmouth faithful all ask same thing as Colby Bishop makes shock return to squad following heart surgery for game against Preston North End
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Blues play host to Preston North End in the Championship today hoping to pick up their first home win of the season.
To do that, the head coach has made two changes to his starting line-up, with Terry Devlin and Marlon Pack replacing Jordan Williams and Tom McIntyre respectively.
But on the bench is the surprise name of last season’s top scorer, Colby Bishop, who many believed would be out until the new year at least following heart surgery at the beginning of August.
That theory was backed up by the striker being omitted from the squad list the Blues had to register with the EFL following the close of the summer transfer window.
Amendments can be made to the list in January. So the Fratton faithful have all been left scratching their heads wondering how the club have managed to include Bishop so soon.
It’s news that has obviously gone down well, with the Blues needing goals to help them survive the drop.
But the question remains – how?
Here’s a selection of views shared on X, formerly Twitter, following today’s team announcement.
@BileysMullet: Is this just so feels like part of squad as he's not registered is he?
@DanielE64141682: How has he been registered!?
@pompeygeorge: I didn’t think he was registered for this part of season?
@blublud84: Wait. What??? He isnt registered!!!!
@andymp345: I got feeling club must register him in hope he became fit before Christmas.
@Greg_AMS: They must have registered him previously in hope he would be available.
@KongNichol56180: Thought he wasn't registered to january.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.