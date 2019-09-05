Have your say

Pompey fan Mason Mount is bracing himself for Southampton stick when England next week visit St Mary’s.

The 20-year-old has been called up into Gareth Southgate’s squad for the first time following an impressive Premier League start with Chelsea.

The Three Lions play Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria at Wembley on Saturday, followed by entertaining Kosovo at St Mary's on Tuesday.

Hailing from Purbrook and the son of former Havant and Newport boss Tony, the midfielder makes no secret of his Pompey allegiance.

And he is relishing the opportunity to potentially turn out at the home of bitter rivals Southampton.

He said: ‘Yes, I expect some stick, I was born in Portsmouth.

‘I am a Pompey boy and a Pompey fan. I have this badge on at the moment (England), so that does not come into play too much.

‘I’m looking forward to playing at Southampton and it is a massive game for us.

‘I trained with Portsmouth, Southampton and Chelsea. Being a Pompey boy, I always wanted to play for them.

‘But when Chelsea came in, that was my main goal, to go and play for them. They are a massive team.

‘But I will always support Pompey and I look out for their results.’

Mount has scored twice in five appearances this season, after handed his Chelsea debut at Manchester United on the opening day of the campaign.

He spent last term on loan at Derby, netting 11 goals in 44 outings for the Championship side.