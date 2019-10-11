Pompey supporter Mason Mount is set to be handed his first England start this evening.

The former Purbrook Park pupil looks likely to feature from the outset for the first time as the Three Lions take on the Czech Republic in their latest Euro 2020 qualifier.

Mount, 20, has been in flying form for Chelsea this season, netting four times in eight Premier League appearances for Frank Lampard’s men.

The midfielder made his maiden England appearances from the bench in Euro 2020 qualifying victories over Bulgaria and Kosovo last month.

But Gareth Southgate now looks set to hand him his first start for the Three Lions in the Czech Republic.

Mount is a former Fratton Park season-ticket holder and netted for Chelsea against Southampton in the Premier League last Sunday.

Mason Mount

The 20-year-old showed his Pompey roots remain close to his heart by celebrating in front of the home fans at St Mary’s and making an ear-cupping gesture after scoring.

Mount has previously revealed he turned down Southampton because of his Fratton Park roots.

England have a perfect record in Euro 2020 qualifying Group A with four wins from as many matches.