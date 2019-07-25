EFL on Quest is back for the 2019-20 campaign - and they are looking for one super fan from Pompey to play a part in their kick-off event.

Taking place at the home of Charlton Athletic, The Valley, on Wednesday, July 31, fans from all 72 EFL clubs will get the chance to take part in a Fans' Forum with presenter Colin Murray and pundits from the show.

Portsmouth fans celebrate victory at Burton last season Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

They will also get the chance to get a souvenir photo with the EFL trophies and the Quest presenting team.

Travel expenses will be covered (standard fare) and the fan will be expected to wear their Pompey shirt.

Places will be allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis by emailing richard.smith@macesport.com with your name, club, email address and telephone number.

Quest is the only place to see free to air highlights for the Sky Bet Championship, Sky Bet League One, Sky Bet League Two, Carabao Cup and Checkatrade Trophy and will be available on Freeview Channel 12 and Freesat 167, Sky 144 and Virgin Media 217.