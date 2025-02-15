Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to John Mousinho’s starting XI for today’s game at Oxford United.

The injury picked up by Conor Shaughnessy against Cardiff in midweek means one change to the side that beat the Bluebirds 2-1, with January signing Hayden Matthews replacing the Irishman in the centre of defence.

Yet it’s Mousinho’s decision to keep faith with Zak Swanson that has raised a few eyebrows. The full-back was replaced by Terry Devlin at half-time on Tuesday night, with the Northern Ireland under-21 international impressing as a second-half substitute.

Many thought Devlin’s display warranted a return to the starting XI, especially with Jordan Williams still out with a hamstring. But that’s not the case, with the head coach giving Swanson the chance to redeem himself against the U’s.

Here’s a selection of the views shared on X, following the release of today’s team sheet.

@DanielE64141682: Swanson needs to be at it today as Devlin was quality second half on Tuesday!!

@markj2k73: Swanson is big call, last week was awful so hopefully he be at it today.

@PompeyFlag: Pompey are always just short of putting out the best team available. Shocks & Atkinson are the best CB pairing with Williams our best RB. Potts & Dozell the best CM pairing. Still, it's a squad game, just hope Swanson can step up. Feel bad for Devlin as he has earned a start.

@cymru_pfc: No Devlin? I beg Swanson actually completes a challenge for once.

@Will_Mason7: I would of started Terry devlin over Zak.

@nigel_lawrence1: Love it, but surprised Devlin not starting.

@EllPFC: Swanson over Devlin? You’re having a laugh.

@Nectaring_: Swanson better put in a shift.