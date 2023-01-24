Portsmouth fans all say same thing about Ronan Curtis after John Mousinho reveals plan for winger
Pompey fans are backing John Mousinho’s bid to reignite Ronan Curtis’ Fratton Park career.
The new head coach has tasked himself with rediscovering the winger’s top form as he looks to save both the player and the club’s season.
Curtis has registered six goals in all competitions this term, which sees him sit behind Colby Bishop in the Blues’ scoring charts.
However, the 26-year-old has found regular game time hard to come by in his fifth season at the club, starting just nine of his 20 outings in League One so far.
Mousinho has revealed he is keen for the Irishman to re-establish himself as a mainstay in the Pompey team.
And that’s something which sits well with Blues fans on social media, who would like to see Curtis strike fear in opposition defence once again.
Here’s the best of the reaction from Twitter.
@Outlaw_Tweets: Good, I wanna see us go up with RC11, help him get fit & firing again and give him a reason to stay in the summer. His passion is infectious.
@b0batkins: Excellent News, Ronan's face never did fit with Cowley, he was played out of position most of the time,and I think his confidence was destroyed.
@Dlgmason93: Get the buzz about him again.
Every Pompey fan wants to see him succeed. Get him firing and get us into the play-offs.
@Fazzzzerr: Ronan Curtis might actually be back.
@HarvMarksy: Still our best finisher to be honest. Get him playing consistently on the left and he could be a serious threat for us in the back end of the season.
Big few months for him in terms of a new deal/trying to get himself a move. Be interesting to see him under a new manager/system.
@jon0056: Just play him in position and he’ll be scoring again.
@leesotheran1: Play him on the left, give him minutes. He will eat 10 goals up and do at least that in assists as well.
@keariss: When Curtis is at his best he’s unplayable! Surly get him tied down to a longer contract as well??
@GavinJones_14: Ronan back to full fitness, full of passion and back in his PROPER Position is a terrifying problem for any opposition!
@Rich03832303: Love how Mousinho is thinking.
Good thing about him is he knows Pompey as an opposition from being with Oxford so already knows our strengths and weaknesses to a degree.