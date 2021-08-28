Portsmouth fans all say same thing as Blues record second successive blank in front of goal in 1-0 defeat at Wigan

Pompey head coach Danny Cowley appeals for a decision during today's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Wigan.

That’s after the Blues lost 1-0 at Wigan and recorded their second game without scoring a goal in succession.

Cowley’s side had nine shots on target during today’s clash at the DW Stadium – but only two were on target.

Meanwhile, striker John Marquis – who has only one goal this season to date – was substituted for a sixth game in a row as the Blues looked to build on their impressive start to the season.

It wasn’t to be, though, as Jamie Lang’s 78th-minute strike condemned Pompey to their first league defeat of the season.

The Blues are on the lookout for a front man and a creative attacker, with young Arsenal midfielder Miguel Azeez close to signing.

Yet Pompey fans on social media are desperate for some positive news on that front in the coming days after getting frustrated by the lack of goals and chances created over the past two games.

Here’s a selection of those views shared on Twitter following today’s game...

@NDL_ArtDirector: It's such a Portsmouth habit to never have a reliable goal scorer.

I just can't remember the last time we had someone on the pitch who I knew would bang a goal in for us. #Pompey

@Underwood2609: 4 goals in 5 games as it stands…and Marquis is apparently the best finisher in the league.

@BlueArmyAlex: Do wonder if it’d be better to play Harness as a no.9 and sign a left footed winger to cut in from the right.

Sometimes feel like having Marquis, Gassan, Hirst, Reid and Harrison is like having 5 blunt knives instead of 2 sharp ones.

@crazy_fitba: Marquis needs someone who supplies him with chances, he won’t score out of nothing.

Need a playmaker up front to put him in.

@deanmaskell: Can’t believe we paid for Marquis.

Been a long long time since we had a decent striker #pompey

@pompeyrascal: Can’t remember he last time a Pompey whacked a shot at Goal! #Pompey

@daninfratton: Think a proper 10 is becoming an obvious gap to fill with a few days of the window remaining… #Pompey

@S_Branscombe: Deff need a striker & quick nothing happening upfront #Pompey

@Shovell96: Number 10 and a new striker please #Pompey

@Povey1990: Get an actual striker, Marquis is awful!

Message from the editor

There's three days until the transfer window slams shut. Don't miss a thing.