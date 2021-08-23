Danny Cowley reaffirmed his belief in the forward on Saturday, following the goalless draw at Doncaster Rovers.

But the striker was criticised by fans for missing a golden second-half chance to put Pompey in the driving seat, with his point-blank header saved by home keeper Pontus Dohlberg.

Marquis was then later substituted for the fifth straight game as Cowley brought on loanee George Hirst in a bid to find the breakthrough.

However, the head coach remains confident that last season’s 18-goal top scorer has the ability to steer the Blues to the Championship.

It’s fair to say that many of the Fratton faithful are yet to be convinced – especially as Cowley continues his pursuit of a new striker.

For others though, it’s not Marquis’ ability that needs to be questioned, rather the tactics employed which continually fail to get the best out of him.

Here’s some of the arguments for and against the front man continuing his role as Pompey’s so-called chief marksman.

Pompey striker John Marquis with head coach Danny Cowley in the background. Picture: Jason Brown

All comments are from our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News and messages left with The News via our Twitter handle @Pompeylive.

For

Mark Russell: Marquis will score you goals, all Cowley needs to do is get the system right and he will be firing the goals in. Play up Pompey.

Matt Marsh: We’ve got a history of buying strikers and making them look poor.

Jackett bought Marquis and had no intention of playing him in a system that played to his strengths.

All things considered, he did alright last season but not great.

I’m not sure who anyone expects to get in to replace him who can score the 18 goals he got last year.

@JoeArchiefrench: Give him the service he'll score.

Karl Westlake: Give him a good partner in a 2 and you will get goals.

Barrie Jenkins: He has (the skill and ability) but he hasn’t got the service.

DC knows that and let’s not forget, he has 2 inexperienced players as support.

Expectations need to be lowered by the ever demanding fans.

@pompey183: He scored 18 last year in a poor team he’ll get 20+.

Just keep feeding him passes like vs Crewe.

Against

Tony Moore: Cash in now. Marquis and Harrison aren't up to the job that we need them to do.

Gutted as I thought Marquis would of been a great signing but unfortunately it's not been the case.

There’s better out there.

Brandon Howsego: He is not good enough. Simply said.

@TerryRo34388091: He needs to start to show us fans what he can do cos at the moment he’s makin up the numbers.

Craig Tonkin: No chance, keep dreaming Danny, he hasn't got the skill or ability. I think even if they give him a partner he would still be the same.

Sorry but we need a goalscorer who has the ability to make things happen.

Steve Mac: Marquis & Harrison aren’t cutting generally - can’t question Marquis’s desire/commitment though.