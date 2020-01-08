Have your say

Pompey fans can get their free football fix tomorrow night.

The Blues’ reserves are in Premier League Cup action against Exeter at Bognor's Nyewood Lane (7pm kick-off).

And entrance to the Fratton faithful is free of charge.

It’s likely that a young Blues side will feature against the Grecians, with the game just 48 hours after Kenny Jackett's side’s 2-1 EFL Trophy victory at Walsall.

First-year professional Matt Casey is set to be involved, while third-choice keeper Luke McGee may line-up in goal.

Third-year scholars such as Leon Maloney, Bradley Lethbridge and Joe Dandy are also in the frame.

Matt Casey in action for Pompey reserves against AFC Bournemouth at Nyewood Lane. Picture: Robin Jones/ The Digital South LTD

Pompey are aiming for their maiden Premier League Cup win of the competition after falling to Group D loses against Doncaster and Aston Villa so far.