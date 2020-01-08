Pompey fans can get their free football fix tomorrow night.
The Blues’ reserves are in Premier League Cup action against Exeter at Bognor's Nyewood Lane (7pm kick-off).
And entrance to the Fratton faithful is free of charge.
It’s likely that a young Blues side will feature against the Grecians, with the game just 48 hours after Kenny Jackett's side’s 2-1 EFL Trophy victory at Walsall.
First-year professional Matt Casey is set to be involved, while third-choice keeper Luke McGee may line-up in goal.
Third-year scholars such as Leon Maloney, Bradley Lethbridge and Joe Dandy are also in the frame.
Pompey are aiming for their maiden Premier League Cup win of the competition after falling to Group D loses against Doncaster and Aston Villa so far.