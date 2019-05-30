Pompey fans have snapped up nearly 2,000 seats after season-ticket prices increased.

The Fratton faithful have set a frenetic early pace in their effort to back the Blues’ promotion bid next term.

They yesterday broke through the 1,900 barrier as they close in on a significant early landmark.

After tickets went on sale on Tuesday the response from followers has been emphatic after a slight hike in prices, with with an adult seat going up by £20 to £389.

That follows on from a freeze last season, a pattern repeated in all but the first season in League One over recent campaigns.

The total shows hunger is strong to back the bid of Kenny Jackett’s men to reach the Championship after coming up just short this term.

The figure far outstrips the total sold at this stage a year ago.

Commercial director Anna Mitchell said: ‘We have been really pleased with the early sales, although an incredible show of support from our fantastic fans does not come as a surprise.

‘It’s also great to see so many new season ticket holders after just one day of sales, as we all look forward to hopefully building on what was an encouraging campaign at Fratton Park.’

To purchase a season ticket, visit eticketing.co.uk/pompeyfc.

Alternatively fans can call the Ticketmaster phone line (8am-8pm on weekdays and 8am-6pm on weekends) or visit the Anson Road ticket office (9am-5.30pm from Monday-Friday).