Pompey fans travelling back from today’s Championship game at Millwall by car face delays to their journey.

The A3 is currently closed in both directions near Bramshott, following a serious car crash.

The busy road, which links Portsmouth to the capital, is closed between Liphook and Bramshott Common as emergency services attend the scene. The Hindhead Tunnel was also closed.

A statement from National Highways reads: ‘The A3 in Hampshire is closed southbound between the A283 near Milford and the B2131 Bramshott due to a police led incident. This also includes the closure of Hindhead Tunnel.

’Emergency Services are currently on scene. Traffic is currently stopped on the northbound for Air Ambo.’

Those fans travelling back from London after witnessing Pompey’s 1-0 defeat are advised to take following diversion.

1 From the A3 Southbound, leave at the Stag Hill interchange (Hogs Back) and join the A31 towards Farnham.

2 Continue for approximately 7 miles, to the Shepherd and Flock roundabout.

3 Use the 1st exit and continue on the A31 Farnham Bypass.

4 Continue to the B3001 junction.

5 Cross over this junction to roundabout A31/ A325.

6 Take the 1st exit A325 and follow it along its entire length to the Longmoor Interchange roundabout.

7 Take the second exit on the roundabout to re-joining the A3 Southbound.

Pompey lost at Millwall 2-1, with Mihailo Ivanovic scoring the hosts’ winner with three minutes of the game remaining.

The result leaves the Blues 17th in the Championship standings and four points clear of the relegation zone with six games left to play.

