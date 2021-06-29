The goalkeeper's exit was officially confirmed on Monday when he sealed a move to League One rivals Charlton Athletic.

MacGillivray arrived at Fratton Park on a free transfer from Shrewsbury n the summer of 2018.

And despite having fewer than 30 Football League appearances under his belt when joining the Blues, he quickly established himself as a fans' favourite.

Craig MacGillivray celebrates with the Checkatrade Trophy after Pompey's triumph in March 2019. Picture: Joe Pepler

In total, MacGillivray made 135 appearances on the south coast.

He helped Pompey secure two play-off finishes, while he made a crucial save from Lee Cattermole in Kenny Jackett's side's penalty shootout victory over Sunderland in the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley in March 2019.

By his own admission, MacGillivray wanted to his extend his stay at PO4, having loved representing the Blues and settled in the area.

And although that wasn’t to be, he sent a classy message to the Fratton faithful after joining Charlton.

MacGillivray wrote on Twitter: ‘Thank you @Pompey for some amazing memories.

‘I can’t speak highly enough about my time at Portsmouth and want to thank everyone at the club for helping me create memories that I’ll cherish forever.