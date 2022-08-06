The Blues’ 10th new addition of the transfer window was introduced to the Fratton faithful ahead of the first home game of the season against Lincoln.

And he received a rapturous round of applause from those present as the Pompey supporters welcomed the midfielder to his new home.

Lowery’s signing was completed late on Friday night, with the former Crewe midfielder arriving on a free transfer and signing a three-year deal at PO4.

It proved too late for the 24-year-old to feature against the Imps – a game that finished in a goalless draw.

Yet, at least he got a taste of Fratton Park’s famous atmosphere as he made his way to the centre circle before kick-off.

His first appearance for his new club could be on Tuesday, when Pompey travel to Championship Cardiff in the Carabao Cup.