Portsmouth fans lauded following outstanding season-ticket take-up

A massive 89 per cent of flexi-season ticket holders have opted to upgrade to full season tickets, following the scheme’s introduction after the 2020-21 season started behind closed doors.

It’s an excellent take-up with ongoing uncertainty surrounding coronavirus and ticketing issues surrounding the early home fixtures.

Fans will need to purchase tickets for the Plymouth game on September 21 separately, however, after it was rearranged following its cancellation for international call-ups.

Cullen said: ‘It’s a really good take-up from our supporters, it’s really pleasing.

‘On the flexis, 89 per cent of people have decided to upgrade from a flexi to full season ticket, which is really good.

‘Obviously, there’s still a number of people who are still a bit uncomfortable coming into big crowds or have underlying conditions.

‘But by having a flexi their seat is guaranteed for next season as well, so they haven’t lost their right to that seat for the 2022-23 season.

‘The key things for us at the moment, is the card will become effective from the Cambridge game,

‘Because the Plymouth game has gone out of sync, people will need to buy their ticket for that game.

‘A lot of people already have done that, but the season-ticket card won’t be effective for that game. We are keen to communicate that.’

Season-ticket holders will start receiving their cards this week, with the Cambridge game on September 18.

Pompey have also received a strong take-up on memberships which offer priority windows for buying home and away tickets, with 2,000 snapped up by fans.

Cullen added: ‘The focus is on getting those cards out.

‘We have a good plan in place and by the weekend most people should’ve received those cards.

‘If they haven’t we still have another week to make sure they get them.

‘That process now begins.

‘The memberships were previously around 900 and there’s now been 2,000 sold.

‘That’s a really good increase and that could be hoovering up some of the former season-ticket holders who didn’t want a flexi.

‘They, of course, get priority on buying casual tickets and with the limited capacity, I think they recognised they will get priority to buy tickets.’

