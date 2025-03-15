If you’re looking at the Pompey teamsheet ahead of today’s game against Preston North and feeling a bit confused, don’t worry – you’re not alone!

There’s loads of Blues fans on social media currently suffering the same condition as desperate attempts are made to work out how the Blues will line up for their latest visit to Deepdale.

Head coach John Mousinho has made three changes to the side that lost 2-1 at home to bottom-of-the-table Plymouth in midweek and the team that beat Leeds less than a week ago.

Out go captain Marlon Pack, Zak Swanson and Matt Rtichie, who are replaced by Cohen Bramall, Terry Devlin and Kusini Yengi in the line up that will face Paul Heckingbottom’s side from the beginning.

Apart from perhaps Devlin being brought in to replace Swanson on the right-hand side of defence, the changes made are not exactly like for like, leaving some fans questioning what formation Pompey will utilise against North End?

There’s many theories out there - so here’s a selection of the views shared on X as Blues supporters are left wondering how Mousinho plans to meet the challenge posed by today’s hosts…

What formation will Pompey use v Preston?

@wayneharrispfc: Who's in the 10? Adil or Yengi? May not even be 4231. Anyhow. Looks like JM is going for it today. Commend his courage. Decent bench if need be. Performance from Yengi required.

@Jamesr02_: Definitely interesting this, interesting to see what the formation is…

@andymp345: Is that 3 at the back?

@PO4PompeyStats: Pompey formation…? Random number generator at the ready, I’ve got no idea but if I was forced to decide I’d say… 4-2-3-1. Yengi at 10. Adil on left wing. Devlin and Bramall at full backs. This could be fun!

@PompeyPatter: Changes were needed from Wednesday and we have them. Yengi gets his chance. Looks like Ogilvie to CB with Bramall at LB. Is it a 442? Or will we see Bishop or Yengi drop into the 10?

Pompey skipper Marlon Pack, left, with recent signing Alexander Milosevic at Deepdale | National World

@jenkinsjames77: Got 3-5-2 written all over that.

@atkinsradio: Is this 4-4-2? I like Devlin, Poole, Ogilvie and Bramall at the back looks more solid.

@markj2k73: What even is the formation? Looks attacking formation so let's hope we have a go but will see come 5pm.

@tempajaj: I wonder how this will line up in game. Formation change?

@k_p_woolley: Probably 3 at the back formation change my guess.