Many fans experienced problems gaining into Fratton Park ahead of today's game against Cambridge United

Large queues at turnstiles were apparently common place around the ground just before kick-off as supporters attempted entry ahead of the game.

The fixture was the Blues’ first home fixture in 32 days and the first time season ticket holders did not have to apply for individual match tickets following the removal of Covid restrictions and the switch from flexi-season tickets.

The News understands problems experienced ahead of today’s game related to a new contactless ticket entry system which might have led to confusion.

Yet despite club efforts to improve fans’ Fratton Park experience, the new technology left many frustrated ahead of kick-off.

@diaryofadetour said on Twitter: Absolute shambles at Fratton Park!

Can’t get in and thousands queuing outside!! Machines can’t read season tickets apparently!

@JSweetman92 commented: ‘Absolute shambles trying to get into Fratton Park, queues down to the road trying to get into the FE, sort it out

@markacheson reported: Unnecessary ques just before kick off @Pompey.

Stewards saying problem caused by fans unwittingly jamming turnstile by inserting season tickets with chip into reader rather just presenting them.

Did no-one run a heck beforehand?

@SStead93 said: Let me know what’s going on. In a massive queue outside. Shambles.

@PompeyDog suggested: Maybe safer to go back to pre-lockdown methods? Stick money on the counter and go through the turnstile?

Meanwhile, @PompeyViking62 said: The farce continues. The fans have once again been let down by their own club.