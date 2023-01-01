And those views shared should come with a health warning attached if head coach Danny Cowley dares to gauge the current mood of the Fratton Faithful by having a quick glance on Twitter.

Indeed, he’ll see a fresh frenzy of calls for his resignation or the club to act fast on its managerial direction.

The background? Defeat to the only team below Pompey in the League One form table. No win in nine third-tier games. One victory in 16 League One games. And no third-tier victory since September 3.

It’s now January 1, 2003. So is it any wonder fans are calling for a change of manager?

Here’s a selection of the views shared…

@haz_bond: Sorry to say Cowleys time is done at Pompey. Really wanted it to work.

Real desperation making 3 subs at HT today. Clearly lost the dressing room and now fans have had enough.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley

Shame it hasn’t worked. Good luck elsewhere. Also Eisners sort it out and back the next manager #pompey

@billygrimes92: Can’t make Spurs game anymore. Best bit of news I’ve had in months.

Might as well try a new manager now, finish the season positively and start again next year (four the umpteenth time).

With the players we have, genuinely can’t work out how we’ve gone backwards #Pompey

@PompeyBoy918: win, lose or draw I'm Pompey through and through. But this is getting stupid now.

No win at home since the 3rd Sep no win in the league since the 22nd Oct is an absolute joke.

@Dylanmc2007: I hate to say it, but I miss Kenny Jackett.

No one can defend that performance #pompey.

@RickoPFC: Never wanted a manager to succeed more then Cowley, but no league win since September at home is ridiculous for a team wanting promotion. Has to go soon if we want to go up.

@Sammy_PFC: Utterly embarrassing, club’s a mess from top to bottom.

Atrocious football. We’d get turned over in league 2 at this rate. Time’s up Cowley..

@FFSChristie: I’ve always liked the Cowleys and never a fan of changing managers. But that was absolutely indefensible.

We made one of the worst teams in the division look like Barcelona. I think it’s time.

@kevinnigelsmith: I genuinely don’t want cowley to go, i like what he brings to the club, but we either need to invest millions in the next week or nothing will change.

@CharleyShipp: I love Pompey football club to bits and don’t like them sacking mangers but it’s time to 1 win in 14 games.

Not good enough some of them players need to have a good look at themselves to #pompey.

@ashleybarfoot24: Just had a look at our next 6 fixtures, bloody hell.

If the club sticks with Cowley, based on what we’ve seen over the last few months now really and with no evidence to suggest he can turn it around, we will be fighting for our L1 spot. Tragic.

@princent_vice: I wanted it to work out for Cowley. It hasn't and isn't. Tonight was grim, no manager can come back from that. Cowley out.

@Clare5Armstrong: What is there to say!?!? #Pompey I really wanted Cowley to succeed, but the recent performances just aren't good enough.