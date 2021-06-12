Portsmouth fans picture gallery: Can you spot yourself in our Blues match-day crowds snaps from seasons gone by?

The atmosphere was electric at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico, despite being only one quarter full.

And that got us dreaming of fans returning to Fratton Park in the near future to get the old stadium rocking once again.

After all, some of football’s greats recognise it as being among the best grounds for atmosphere in the world.

So to help you remember what it’s like to cheer on the Blues here’s a quick reminder of a match day with supporters actually present.

It’s been too long, hasn’t it!

