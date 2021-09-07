Portsmouth fans praise hat-trick hero Ellis Harrison despite opening day defeat in EFL Trophy

Ellis Harrison notched a hat-trick in Pompey's 5-3 Papa John's Trophy defeat at the hands of AFC Wimbledon.

Ellis Harrison’s performance at Plough Lane this evening will have excited Pompey fans regardless of the result after the Pompey hitman repaid Danny Cowley’s faith in starting him against AFC Wimbledon.

After finding themselves 2-0 down going into first half injury time, Harrison halved the deficit with a smartly taken goal from just inside the box with seconds remaining before the interval.

He then immediately made his presence known in the second half when reacting quickly to head home the equaliser after Zaki Oualah parried out an initial effort.

With 10-minutes remaining the comeback looked all-but complete when Harrison again showed his killer instincts inside the six-yard box when he pounced on another parry from the Dons goalkeeper to tap home Pompey’s third.

However, the match then entered a frenzy that saw the score completely switch on its head.

After Haji Mnoga brought down a Wimbledon attacker in the box, Aaron Pressley made no mistake from the spot to level, before Will Nightingale headed home the hosts’ fourth.

Deep into injury time, Luke McCormick added insult to injury with the Dons’ fifth.

Despite the loss, Pompey fans were pleased with Harrison’s performance. Continue reading to see what they thought on full-time:

@bradleyjw97: I’m completely over it already, nice to see Harrison score a hattrick.

@PUPEthan: Mental game. Harrison’s performance probably winning himself a start on Saturday.

@AlexPompey7: Hopefully Harrison can keep this form up in the league. Well played.

@Bilbo2006: Harrison the hattrick hero!

@EddieMillar: Heck of a game even if #Pompey lost.