Danny Cowley has made 11 changes at AFC Wimbledon this evening. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

The opening fixture for Pompey in this year’s Papa John’s Trophy campaign has given Cowley the opportunity to rotate early during the season, while presenting players from the academy the chance to showcase their talents. Players such as Haji Mnoga and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild start for Pompey at Plough Lane, while bench includes Harry Jewitt-White, who recently returned for playing for Wales under-18s.

There’s also a number of new faces on the pitch for the Blues tonight, as Mahlon Remeo and, fresh-signing, Jake Eastwood who signed on a seven-day emergency loan from Sheffield United, will wear Pompey colours for the first time.

Both Cowley and the Fratton Park outfit have a rich history in this competition, with the club’s head coach and the club lifting the trophy once, respectively.

Read below to see how the Fratton Park faithful reacted on Twitter to the team news:

@Roseys111: Good youngsters on the bench

@JamesR02_: Like the look of this a lot, use this competition as an opportunity to get our youths and reserves the chance to impress

@HarryGreest1: Good too see the kids filling the bench