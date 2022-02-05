And the overriding feeling is pride as the Blues put in the type of performance supporters have been demanding of them as everything that could go wrong did go wrong at the Kassam Stadium.

A controversial sending off, poor refereeing and a last-gasp Oxford winner six minutes into stoppage-time.

It clearly wasn’t Pompey’s day as their luck ran out.

But it was a performance that earned much praise from the Fratton faithful.

Here’s selection of the views share.

@MikeTattooed: Really feel 4 the boys.

An unfair dismissal, a crazy amount of extra-time, numerous bad decisions against them.

Pompey have suffered a 3-2 defeat at Oxford

The #Pompey boys really did not have a chance against the referee.

The @EFL really need to look at these games and refs. Unlucky lads.

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: Mid table fodder now. But can’t complain about them today.

Done everything we wanted regarding fighting! Onto midweek.

@Thomas_2791: Absolutely gutting as a fan. But for a team who have had their desire questioned at times that’s got to be absolutely sickening.

To a man they gave everything. Again, we didn’t take our (limited) chances and the opposition had that extra quality in the final 3rd.

@TonyCoxTC: Referee was a born under the lights Oxford supporter.

Never seen anything like that in 60 years of watching football.

@SuperSala93: Good fight from the lads today, ref completely ruined the game.

Onwards to Fratton next week. In serious need of a good result in order to get anything from this season.

@StevenLeaver: Great Determination and Spirit, but the referee cost us with a sending off which wasn’t, but a Great Team performance #BlueArmy.

@dazza_nics: If we can show half of what we did today in the run of games we have coming up, we will pick up some decent points!

Jacobs needs to be on the pitch though, you could see the difference he has above anyone else on that pitch.