Portsmouth fans react to Southampton boss' jab about cup clash being 'not that interesting'

PORTSMOUTH fans have hit back at Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl after he downplayed his side’s upcoming visit to Fratton Park.

Hasenhuttl, speaking to the Southern Daily Echo, said that ‘the Portsmouth game is not that interesting’ and is instead focusing on the Premier League.

It comes following the news that Portsmouth will play Southampton at Fratton Park in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Pompey fans have since criticised the Saints manager for downplaying the game, calling him ‘out of touch’ and not respecting the history between the two clubs.

Here is what some Blues fans had to say on the matter.

Pete Baldry

'Honestly I can imagine Saints fans won’t be happy about them comments either. It's been seven years, if Saints fans want this as half as much as Pompey fans then it’s going to be a heck of a game.

‘Someone better tell Ralph how much this game really means or he is going to face a huge reality check on September 24. The worst thing a player and especially a manager could do is head into this game not up for it and mentally ready.'

Agnieszka Watson

‘Shows how out of touch clubs are with their fans. Players and managers show a lack of respect to the fans, and the club’s history.

‘The fact that the Southampton manager says his players are not bothered, shows they don’t care – I know our boys will know how important it is.’

Richard Odare

‘He obviously doesn't have a clue how important this game will be to both sets of players and fans alike.

‘The atmosphere will be electric.’

Robin Fisher

‘He was talking about his players here and I suspect they do just see this game against us as just another day in the office.

‘The added spice for our team is that they will get to sample the most atmospheric game they will sample at Fratton Park. Some of our players will know just how much our supporters will want to win this game.’

Ivan Jones

‘All Pompey fans need to be bringing their amazing singing voices with them and show them who the 12th player is.’

Robin White

‘Pompey could definitely turn them over if they play the right game and Saints go into this cocky and confident.’