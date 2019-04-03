Portsmouth fans snap allocation for trip to Wycombe Wanderers 

Pompey have sold out their allocation for Saturday’s trip to Wycombe Wanderers.

Kenny Jackett’s troops will be backed by around 1,800 members of the Fratton faithful for the League One clash at Adams Park (3pm).

Pompey will take around 1,800 fans to Wycombe. Picture: Joe Pepler

The Blues return to league action after Sunday’s Checkatrade Trophy triumph over Sunderland at Wembley.

Pompey are still firmly targeting automatic promotion with seven games remaining.

Jackett’s men sit third in the table – five points behind second-placed Barnsley but have played a game fewer.

However, the Blues could be demoted to fourth if Sunderland win or draw at Accrington Stanley tonight, though.

Pompey were held to a 2-2 draw with Wycombe at Fratton Park in September.