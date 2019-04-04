Pompey have sold out their allocation of tickets for their Good Friday trip to Burton.

And it seems Blues fans are keen to witness the third instalment of their battle with Sunderland, with fans queuing in the rain today to get their hands on tickets for the forthcoming trip to the Sunderland of Light.

The club today revealed that all 1,000-plus tickets for the televised trip to the Pirelli Stadium on April 19 had been snapped up.

That follows a previous announcement that Saturday’s trip to Wycombe is also a sell-out.

Around 1,800 fans will make the trip to Adams Park for Pompey’s latest game in League One.

With 40,300 making the trip to Wembley for the Checkatrade Trophy final victory over Sunderland, Pompey diehards will certainly be racking up the miles between now and the end of the season.

Pompey fans at Wembley

The trip to Sunderland on April 27 represents their longest away-day of the campaign.

But the prospect of a 660-mile round trip doesn’t appear to be putting many off.

The Blues ticket office at Anson Road had fans queuing for long periods after just under 3,000 tickets went on sale today for season ticket holders and former shareholders.

Subject to availability, tickets will then be placed on general sale tomorrow from 9am.

The quickest and easiest way, however, to secure your seat is by visiting the club’s eticketing site.

Pompey beat Sunderland 5-4 on penalties to lift the Cheackatrade Trophy on Sunderland.

In December, Kenny Jackett's side beat the Black Cats 3-1.