The Fratton faithful will yet again travel en masse to MK Dons.

Pompey have sold out their allocation of 4,000 for the trip to Stadium MK on Sunday, December 29 (3pm).

But those who haven't secured their ticket need not worry. Although they’re still not able to be secured from the Blues, fans can contact the home club or pay on the day.

They can call the MK Dons ticket office on 0333 200 5343 (open from 9am-2pm on Christmas Eve and from 9am-5pm on December 27).

Supporters can also visit the away booth (cash only) or ticket office from 9am on the day of the League One encounter.

It means Kenny Jackett's side will have an army of support behind them once again against the Dons.

The Fratton faithful celebrate Pompey's win at MK Dons during the 2017-18 season. Picture: Joe Pepler

When Pompey made the trip to Stadium MK two campaigns ago, 6,257 members of the Fratton faithful rallied behind them.

And they were given plenty to celebrate as Jackett's men battled back from behind, with Conor Chaplin’s late winner delivering the visitors a 2-1 win.