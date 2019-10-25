Have your say

Pompey have sold out their allocation of tickets for Saturday’s trip to Bristol Rovers.

The Blues were allocated 1,400 tickets for the game at the Memorial Stadium.

And despite a less than impressive start to the campaign, Pompey followers will be out in force in support of their team once again.

In what has proven to be a busy week, 712 fans made the short trip to AFC Wimbledon, where the Blues were given 739 tickets.

The midweek game against Lincoln at Fratton Park attracted a crowd of 17,266 – of which 743 were Imps fans.

Now 1,400 will make the 240-mile round trip to Bristol as the fans get behind their club.

Pompey fans at AFC Wimbledon

The Blues’ biggest away gate of the season was the 2,125 that made the trip to Wycombe on September 21.

Pompey currently sit 16th in the table.

Bristol Rovers are 11th – five points better off than Kenny Jackett’s side.