Portsmouth fans told to expect Covid passport checks before entry into Wimbledon's Plough Lane next Saturday

And if evidence of double vaccination is not possible, then proof of a taken and passed lateral flow test within 72 hours of the fixture will be required instead.

Failure to produce any of these pre-conditions will likely see entry refused as every effort is made to ensure all supporters can continue to watch football in person this season in a safe manner.

Masks will also be mandatory within all enclosed spaces – but not in the stands.

The measures follow the government’s decision to implement Plan B of it’s winter bid to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

Last week it was announced that all fans will be required to produce Covid-19 certification to gain entry into football stadia where 10,000 or more spectators will be in attendance or 4,000 or more fans remain unseated.

The rules will be introduced on Wednesday, December 15, with Pompey already sending out their ‘Be Prepared’ message to the Fratton faithful in an attempt to prevent anyone being caught out by the new entry requirements.

The Blues’ trip to south London comes three days after the new guidelines are introduced.

Pompey fans in the away end at Plough Lane back in September for the Blues' Papa John's Trophy game with Wimbledon.

Plough Lane has a seated capacity of 9,300 – and while that falls below the 10,000 crowd size for measures to be enforced, the Dons anticipate a roll out of the new directives.

In a statement released on Saturday, Wmbledon said: ‘Many of you are understandably anxious for information about the Covid changes we will have to implement before our next home game against Portsmouth.

‘This is simply to confirm that we are currently in discussion with our local health authority regarding the necessary protocols.

‘As soon as we have all the details sorted we will be issuing a definitive statement in good time for the December 18 match.

‘Your safety and well-being are of the utmost importance.

‘It is therefore safe to assume that all fans will need to show a Covid passport before entry into the stadium, and this must show evidence of a minimum double vaccination.

‘Alternatively, supporters will have to prove they have taken and passed a lateral flow test within 72 hours of the game.

‘As mentioned before, masks will be mandatory within all enclosed spaces (but not in the stands).

‘Please look out for further announcements early next week.’

Pompey were accompanied by 835 fans when they travelled to Plough Lane in the Papa John’s Trophy back in September.

Last season’s trip to the Dons was played behind closed doors, with supporters at the time denied access because of Covid restrictions.

The Blues first home game under the guidelines is Oxford’s game at Fratton Park on Boxing Day.