Have your say

POMPEY have introduced ‘enhanced security checks’ for the League One play-off after threats to kill fans were made online.

The Blues host Sunderland in the second leg tonight and need to overturn a 1-0 deficit to reach Wembley for the second time this season.

Fratton Park from the sky (Drone shot). Liam Nash Photography

It will be a sell out crowd under the iconic floodlights at Fratton Park for one last time.

However after threats to kill fans were posted online yesterday ‘enhanced security checks’ will be in place at the ground this evening.

Fans are being warned to get down early to make sure they don't miss kick-off.

READ MORE: Pompey to step up security following threats to kill fans

In a statement, the club said: ‘Portsmouth Football Club are aware of a message that has been posted on social media and are working with police on this matter.

‘The club would like to reassure fans that there will be enhanced security checks in place for Thursday’s play-off match against Sunderland at Fratton Park (7.45pm kick-off).

‘Due to these checks, all supporters with tickets are advised to arrive in plenty of time to make sure they are inside the stadium for the start of the game.

‘Tickets for the match – which is being televised live on Sky Sports – have sold out.’

A 22-year-old man from Northallerton, in North Yorkshire, has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill.

READ MORE: Yorkshire man arrested after threats made to ‘kill 150 Portsmouth fans’ during Sunderland clash at Fratton Park

He remains in police custody at this time after being arrested in the early hours of the morning.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A man was arrested overnight after threats were put out on social media about tonight’s Portsmouth V Sunderland game at Fratton Park.

‘We continue to work with Portsmouth FC and can assure the public that a sufficient policing response will be in place for tonight’s match.’

Multiple threats were put on social media yesterday including references to the Manchester Arena bombing in May 2017.

With one of the messages threatening to kill ‘150 fans’ and another to ‘bomb Fratton Park’.