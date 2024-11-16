Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Callum Lang has handed Pompey a welcome double boost.

The forward, who has been the Blues’ standout performer in the Championship to date, has reassured everyone that he can maintain the unbelievable work-rate and energy levels that have turned him into such a key player for John Mousinho this season.

The 26-year-old has also insisted he’s loving life at Fratton Park - just in case his blistering form for Pompey has caught the attention of any would-be suitors.

Lang, who signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Blues following his arrival from Wigan last January, has taken his performances to a new level this term.

His double against Leeds United on the opening day of the campaign set the tone for what he’s capable of at Championship level. And he’s maintained it ever since, with four goals and two assists making him Pompey’s most threatening attacking option.

A muscle injury picked up in the defeat at Burnley - a setback that kept the Liverpudlian out for three games - was a warning that the Championship can take its toll on players, especially those who give 100-percent every minute they’re on the pitch.

Lang has fully recovered from that small hitch, though, starting every game since and completing the full 90 minutes in five of those six outings.

He’s currently having a well-earned rest from playing as the Championship takes a breather for the international break. But as Pompey gear up for a key stage of the season, with games coming thick and fast, the forward is adamant he can maintain the impressive all-round game that will be so important for the relegation scrap the Blues are currently involved in.

When asked by The News whether he can keep up everything he’s produced so far and avoid the risk of burnout, Lang responded: ‘We do the work in training, do the work in the gym and do all the right things, so I’m okay!

‘I always work hard for the team and here a lot of people really appreciate the job I do for the team.

‘Whether it comes off or not, whether a flick, a shot or a bit of skill comes off, I’m always going to leave everything out on the pitch. The first thing (for me) is - I leave everything out on the pitch, I work my hardest and no-one can ever say I haven’t when I come off, I leave everything on there.

‘That’s what I’m going to carry on doing, and If I keep adding the numbers and keep adding the goals and assists and help the team out as much as possible, I’ll be a very happy man.’

That commitment to the Pompey cause will be music to the ears of the Fratton faithful, who can be forgiven for being worried by the Blues’ current second-from-bottom position in the Championship table.

Pompey’s hopes of climbing out of trouble were boosted by a 3-1 win against Preston North End last time out. The goalscoring return of Colby Bishop following heart surgery will also have provided the perfect pick-me-up.

And the good news keeps coming, with Lang pinpointing how happy he is at Fratton Park.

‘I’m really enjoying playing here, I love living here, I like coming into training every day and just really enjoying it all round really,’ he added.