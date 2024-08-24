Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Goal-hero Christian Saydee is adamant Pompey must utilise one key trait in their Championship fight.

The togetherness shown throughout the squad was continuously labelled as a major factor behind the Blues’ League One title-winning campaign last term.

And the message from the Pompey dressing room is loud and clear as they adjust to life in the second tier for the first time in 12 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Mousinho’s men haven’t shied away from the challenges presented to them after draws against Leeds, Luton and Middlesbrough.

Despite keeping an integral core to the Blues’ squad, 12 new faces have arrived through the doors at Fratton Park during the summer window.

Indeed, the squad’s unity remains and was an ever-present feature during their 2-2 stalemate against Boro, with Pompey’s make-shift backline delivering a defensive masterclass to earn a gutsy point.

Saydee, who bagged both goals at the Riverside is adamant the togetherness shown within the squad last term must continue as they advance in their Championship fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told The News: ‘I think it’s our character and how much we want to work for each other. The gaffer puts in a lot of work in training and we try to implement that on the pitch.

‘I’ll back everyone in our changing room at all times and we’ve come up against probably three of the best teams in the league and drawn with them all and had the chances to even win against all of them.

‘When you’ve got togetherness, you’re going to help each other out and you’re going to fight for each other. We showed last season how much we would’ve died for each other, we want to protect each other and do well together.’

Pompey continued their unbeaten start to the campaign with a hard-fought 2-2 against Middlesbrough. It was a contest Boro dominated, but resolute defending from the Blues earned a third consecutive draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And goalscorer Saydee was full of praise for his side’s gritty display at the Riverside Stadium despite conceding a 90th-minute equaliser.

He added: ‘It was so difficult. I think every team in this league will be difficult, though.

‘We can’t really switch off and we have to stay alert like we did today. You can do well and get the goals but if you have that one chance when you switch off it could be punished.

'To be fair to us we held out for quite a while. It was a difficult one because they had a lot of pressure, they had a lot more key moments than us but I think sometimes that’s what football’s about.

‘Take your chances and see out the three points. But it was a tough, tough place to come and they were on top of us for long periods of time but we coped with that.’