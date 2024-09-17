Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Will Norris shrugged off the threat of Nicolas Schmid and insisted: I’ve still got the gaffer’s backing.

The title-winning goalkeeper’s place has come under pressure after the Blues paid an undisclosed fee to land Schmid from Austrian side BW Linz.

With former Spurs and Millwall keeper Jordan Archer also arriving this summer, Norris is faced with two fresh rivals for Pompey’s number one spot.

The 31-year-old was an ever-present in last term’s memorable title triumph, while his excellent performances were recognised by being named in the PFA League One Team of the Year by fellow professionals.

Austrian goalkeeper Nicolas Schmid has arrived at Fratton Park to challenge Will Norris' first-team place. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

He remains first choice now Pompey are back in the Championship - yet his position is being challenged strongly, particularly by Schmid.

Norris told The News: ‘We’ve brought in two new goalkeepers, but my objectives don’t change. I’ve got the backing of the gaffer, I know my role, my role doesn’t change at all.

‘I am still the same player, still the same goalkeeper, my objectives haven’t changed. It’s great to have the new lads on board, we lost some good goalkeepers at the back end of last year.

‘It doesn’t make a difference that Nicolas (Schmid) cost a transfer fee. We are put together as a goalkeeping department, it doesn’t really matter whether someone has been bought. You have three good quality goalkeepers, regardless of who you signed.

‘It would be remiss if you didn’t add quality in every single position and hopefully we’ve added enough in every department. That is part and parcel of going up.

‘Nicolas is a good goalkeeper, a good guy, he’s added a lot of quality, Jords (Archer) is a bit hard done by dropping out of the squad, but it is what it is - competition.

‘Jordan has been class, he’s been really good and is getting better as well. We have strengthened the goalkeeping department really nicely. It’s stronger than last season, it has to be. The level has gone up, so our level also has to go up.’

Considering the calibre of new arrivals, Norris’ place has come under increased scrutiny among supporters.

Yet he could not be faulted for West Brom’s goals in their 3-0 success on Sunday, while the keeper pulled off a stunning instinctive far-post stop to somehow deny Josh Maja from close range.

Reflecting on his own performances so far this season, he added: ‘There are bits and pieces that me and Joe Prodomo would like to improve upon, but, for the most part, I think it has been a steady-enough start. Although we are always looking to improve.

‘We set our standards really high as a goalkeeping department, Joe and the gaffer ask a lot of us, so we have to be on our game every day.’