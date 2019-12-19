Pompey have been lauded as one of the most charitable football clubs in the country.

They came 18th in a list compiled by the footy.com website that included all Premier League and EFL sides.

Using data gathered from the Charity Commission for England and Wales, it was calculated that the Blues spent a total of £2,147,570 in the local community from April 2018 to April 2019.

Working alongside Pompey in the Community (PitC), the Blues were placed above many Premier League and Championship clubs, with Sunderland the only other League One outfit to place in the top 20.

PitC have previously won a host of prestigious awards for their work and their CEO, Clare Martin, said: ‘Working throughout the community is part of the underlying ethos that helps make Portsmouth Football Club the fabulous club that it is.

‘Pompey in the Community work tirelessly to impact the whole of the local community and reach out to everyone in the local area, especially those who need it the most.

‘However, it’s still a real surprise to see Portsmouth FC placed so highly and I’d like to pay tribute to all the staff over the years, who have together worked so hard through some challenging times to achieve this recognition.’

Pompey chief executive Mark Catlin added: ‘I see the incredible work undertaken by Clare and her team on a daily basis.

‘Despite consistently collecting awards for this, much of what they do goes unnoticed, but impacts greatly on the lives of so many people in the Portsmouth area.’