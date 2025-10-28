Conor Chaplin.mp4

The most valuable Portsmouth players according to Football Manager 26 - including Tottenham Hotspur and Ipswich Town loanees

By Pepe Lacey
Published 28th Oct 2025, 18:00 GMT

Pompey strengthened heavily in the summer window, with 11 new faces arriving through the doors at Fratton Park.

Pompey have had a mixed start to the season after another busy summer in the transfer window.

There were 11 new arrivals on the south coast during the window, with a number of fresh faces already playing key roles in the Blues’ opening 12 matches of the campaign.

With the 2025-26 Championship season well underway, Football Manager is back allowing supporters to take charge of their favourite sides from across the country.

Following the ‘Beta’ release last week, we’ve taken a look at who the most valuable members of John Mousinho’s squad are according to FM26.

With figures provided by sortitoutsi, here’s who leads the way for the Blues this term.

The most valuable Pompey players, according FM 26.

1. The most valuable Pompey players on Football Manager 26.

The most valuable Pompey players, according FM 26. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Valuation on Football Manager: £45k.

2. Ben Killip

Valuation on Football Manager: £45k. | John Mallett/ProSportsImages

Valuation on Football Manager: £49k.

3. Jordan Archer

Valuation on Football Manager: £49k. | Simon Roe/ProSportsImages

Valuation on Football Manager: £65k.

4. Connor Ogilvie

Valuation on Football Manager: £65k. | John Mallett/ProSportsImages

