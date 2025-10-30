The latest headlines involving Pompey and their Championship rivals

Pompey are back in action this weekend as they make the trip to Birmingham City.

The Blues make their first league visit to St Andrews for the first time since February 2012, with Michael Appleton's side falling to a 2-1 defeat.

With John Mousinho now at the Fratton helm, his troops will be eyeing a much-needed return to winning ways, having picked up just one point from their previous three league matches.

With the latest round of Championship fixtures on the horizon, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds from across the division.

Here are the latest headlines involving the Blues’ rivals.

Kieran McKenna’s stance over Celtic vacancy

Kieran McKenna would be open to becoming the new Celtic manager, according to reports in Scotland.

His departure sent shockwaves across the Scottish Premiership, with the Hoops eight points behind leaders Hearts following Sunday’s 3-1 defeat.

McKenna has been one of the leading contenders to replace the 52-year-old, along with Ange Postecoglou who is also one of the early favourites.

With the BBC claiming the former Manchester United assistant would be open to the role, the Scottish champions would have to pay an extortionate amount to land the head coach.

The Sun have reported the Tractor Boys have a £5m release clause inserted in McKenna’s Portman Road contract, which - if Celtic were to pay - would be the highest figure for a manager in Scotland.

The Ipswich boss has spent almost four years with the Suffolk outfit, guiding the club from League One to the Premier League. The Tractor Boys currently sit 12th in the Championship and claimed a 2-1 victory over Pompey last month.

Former Pompey target considered for England

Former Pompey target Carl Rushworth is reportedly under consideration for a shock England call-up by Thomas Tuchel.

The 21-year-old is enjoying an outstanding loan stint with Championship leaders Coventry City, which has seen him keep six clean sheets in the opening 12 matches this term.

The Brighton loanee is now said to be on the radar of the Three Lions boss, according to talkSPORT, who have suggested his form is being closely monitored by scouts.

Carl Rushworth. | Getty Images

A move for the England youth international never came to fruition under Danny Cowley, with the Blues going on to sign Josh Griffiths.

Norwich City axe stadium plans

Norwich City have put redevelopment plans of Carrow Road on hold amid supporter backlash.

The Canaries announced the first significant upgrade of their 90-year home in 20 years, which included a new fanzone as well as shifting away supporters to a different part of the ground.

However, initial plans were met with plenty of disagreement from fans, with many voicing their opposition to the proposed ideas in September.

A statement released by Norwich City’s ownership said: ‘Following the club’s recent announcement on proposed development works to Carrow Road, as an ownership group, we are conscious of the response and concerns from supporters. As such, we have taken the decision to postpone the work to allow us, and management, time to consider feedback and optimise the plans.

‘Carrow Road has been our home for 90 years and hasn’t seen significant development for over 20 years. We are therefore aware of the need to develop the stadium and are keen to invest in projects that enhance supporter experience, whilst maintaining Carrow Road’s special character and environment, ensuring it remains our home for many years to come.

‘By delaying, we have the opportunity to further communicate with supporters, present the various options considered and continue to explore what might be possible.’

