Portsmouth FC news LIVE: Latest from Jackett on Pompey signings and transfer news from League One Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Football Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Morning and welcome to today's Pompey live blog. We'll have the latest from the Blues' pre-season training and news ahead of Pompey's first friendly against University College Dublin next week. Make sure you refresh the page to see the latest updates. Ellis Harrison training at Roko Health Centre. Picture: Habibur Rahman Rotherham boss Paul Warne condemns 'haters' who criticised Ryan Williams' decision to join Portsmouth