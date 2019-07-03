Portsmouth FC news LIVE: Latest on chase for former Pompey target Lawrence Shankland plus transfer news from around League One Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Football Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Welcome to today’s Pompey live blog, including the latest news on former Blues target Lawrence Shankland. Make sure you refresh the page to see the latest updates! Fratton Park. Picture: Joe Pepler Young Portsmouth fan gets moment in the spotlight during England World Cup semi-final On this day: Storrie insists the big signings were arriving at Portsmouth