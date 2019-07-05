Portsmouth FC news LIVE: Pompey linked with Rangers midfielder, pre-season updates and League One transfer rumours

0
Have your say

Good morning and welcome to Friday's live Pompey blog.

This morning we've got the latest transfer gossip from the Blues and around League One, and updates from pre-season.

Fans celebrate at Fratton Park. Picture: Andrew Fosker/PinPep

Fans celebrate at Fratton Park. Picture: Andrew Fosker/PinPep