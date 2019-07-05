Portsmouth FC news LIVE: Pompey linked with Rangers midfielder, pre-season updates and League One transfer rumours Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Football Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Good morning and welcome to Friday's live Pompey blog. This morning we've got the latest transfer gossip from the Blues and around League One, and updates from pre-season. Fans celebrate at Fratton Park. Picture: Andrew Fosker/PinPep Kenny Jackett believes pre-season change will boost Portsmouth