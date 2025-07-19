Breaking
Portsmouth clash with Crawley called off - details
Pompey were due to play Crawley this afternoon - but the clash in Sussex has been called off.
Pompey’s clash with Crawley has been called off after heavy rainfall in West Sussex overnight and this morning.
The Blues had been due to meet the League Two side in their latest warm-up game at 3pm.
But a pitch inspection this morning at Broadfield Stadium deemed the pitch unplayable.
Crawley have confirmed fans who bought tickets in advance will be issued with a refund.
