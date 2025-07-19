Breaking

Portsmouth clash with Crawley called off - details

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 19th Jul 2025, 11:35 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2025, 11:53 BST
Pompey's clash with Crawley has been called offplaceholder image
Pompey's clash with Crawley has been called off | Getty Images
Pompey were due to play Crawley this afternoon - but the clash in Sussex has been called off.

Pompey’s clash with Crawley has been called off after heavy rainfall in West Sussex overnight and this morning.

The Blues had been due to meet the League Two side in their latest warm-up game at 3pm.

But a pitch inspection this morning at Broadfield Stadium deemed the pitch unplayable.

Crawley have confirmed fans who bought tickets in advance will be issued with a refund.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice